https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Idaho-St-65-Kansas-St-50-15785410.php
Idaho St. 65, Kansas St. 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST. (2-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Bourne
|32
|3-8
|2-4
|1-12
|2
|4
|8
|Goles
|27
|7-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|18
|Konate
|31
|1-7
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|2
|4
|Ors
|31
|4-13
|0-0
|3-5
|4
|2
|11
|Moore
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|2
|5
|Oltrogge
|10
|4-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Boswell
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweeney
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitman
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Garnett
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|5-9
|13-40
|17
|17
|65
Percentages: FG 4.323, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Goles 4-7, Ors 3-7, Oltrogge 3-4, Bourne 0-2, Boswell 0-2, Sweeney 0-1, Garnett 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Konate 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Bourne 3, Konate 3, Smith 2, Ors 2, Goles 1, Oltrogge 1, Boswell 1, Garnett 1)
Steals: 6 (Konate 3, Ors 2, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (2-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ray
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Carr
|34
|9-18
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|3
|24
|Ebert
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Goodson
|32
|2-9
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|5
|Ranke
|25
|2-9
|2-3
|1-3
|3
|0
|7
|Macke
|18
|1-4
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Goodrich
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Lauterbach
|28
|1-9
|2-3
|8-16
|3
|4
|4
|Pippin
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-60
|8-13
|16-40
|8
|15
|50
Percentages: FG 3.000, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-30, .2 (Carr 5-10, Ranke 1-7, Ebert 0-2, Goodson 0-5, Macke 0-3, Simmons 0-2, Lauterbach 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ebert 3, Lauterbach 2, Ranke 1, Macke 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Carr 4, Ebert 4, Ranke 2, Macke 2, Goodrich 2, Ray 1, Simmons 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Goodson 4, Ebert 1, Simmons 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Idaho St.
|14
|8
|29
|14
|—
|65
|Kansas St.
|17
|7
|8
|18
|—
|50
A_265
Officials_Zac Brost, Roy Gulbeyan, Beverly Roberts
