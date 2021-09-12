Incarnate Word 40, Prairie View 9

Prairie View 0 0 0 9 \u2014 9 Incarnate Word 17 13 10 0 \u2014 40 First Quarter IW_Hardy 16 pass from Ward (Scifers kick), 11:00 IW_FG Scifers 49, 05:59 IW_Cooper 16 run (Scifers kick), 02:00 Second Quarter IW_Brown 8 run (kick blocked), 14:14 IW_McCuller 9 pass from Ward (Scifers kick), 01:38 Third Quarter IW_Grimes 8 pass from Ward (Scifers kick), 08:29 IW_FG Scifers 45, 05:19 Fourth Quarter PV_FG Reyes 22, 11:36 PV_Washington 25 pass from Pass (kick failed), 07:09 PV IW First downs 19 19 Rushes-yards 39-138 35-104 Passing 189 217 Comp-Att-Int 19-38-4 23-41-0 Return Yards 83 103 Punts-Avg. 5-40.0 3-49.7 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 9-83 7-84 Time of Possession 32:30 27:30 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Prairie View, Kr. Mosley 13-50, Ja. Stewart 9-40, Ly. Brooks 6-37, Ja. Pass 9-15, Tr. Connley 1-1, Br. Lawson-Young 1-(minus 5). Incarnate Word, Ke. Brown 12-51, Ma. Cooper 9-47, Ka. Ducros 9-12, Ca. Ward 4-(minus 3), Ta. Grimes 1-(minus 3). PASSING_Prairie View, Ja. Pass 18-36-3-188, Tr. Connley 1-2-1-1. Incarnate Word, Ca. Ward 21-38-0-208, Ke. Yeager 2-3-0-9. RECEIVING_Prairie View, Co. Washington 4-49, Xa. Johnson 2-36, Ly. Brooks 3-22, Ev. Fairs 1-22, To. Mullins 4-21, Ja. Howard 2-15, Ty. Holden 1-14, Ja. Stewart 1-9, Re. King 1-1. Incarnate Word, CJ. Hardy 3-53, Ta. Grimes 6-40, Ro. Ferrell 3-32, Ro. McCuller 2-25, Ke. Brown 2-22, Da. Chafin 2-22, Ma. Cooper 2-7, Tr. Begue 1-7, Ka. Noseff 1-6, De. Morrison 1-3.