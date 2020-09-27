Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7

N.Y. Jets 7 0 0 0 — 7 Indianapolis 7 10 14 5 — 36

First Quarter

Ind_X.Rhodes 44 interception return (Blankenship kick), 12:25. Indianapolis 7, N.Y. Jets 0.

NYJ_Berrios 16 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 5:12. Drive: 14 plays, 88 yards, 7:13. Key Plays: Darnold 21 pass to Ballage; Darnold 6 run on 3rd-and-6; Darnold 11 pass to Berrios on 3rd-and-6. N.Y. Jets 7, Indianapolis 7.

Second Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 1 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:13. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:59. Key Plays: Rivers 10 pass to Hilton; Rivers 20 pass to Pascal; Rivers 9 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-6; Hines 11 run; Taylor 12 run. Indianapolis 14, N.Y. Jets 7.

Ind_FG Blankenship 42, 8:38. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Rivers 45 pass to Alie-Cox; Taylor 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 17, N.Y. Jets 7.

Third Quarter

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 5:21. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 5:07. Key Plays: Rivers 12 pass to Hines; Rivers 17 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-9; Taylor 10 run; Hines 2 run on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 24, N.Y. Jets 7.

Ind_Carrie 47 interception return (Blankenship kick), :00. Indianapolis 31, N.Y. Jets 7.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_safety, 4:50. Drive: 3 plays, -4 yards, 1:21. Indianapolis 33, N.Y. Jets 7.

Ind_FG Blankenship 41, 2:04. Drive: 5 plays, 33 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Wilkins 22 run; Wilkins 3 run on 3rd-and-7. Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7.

NYJ Ind FIRST DOWNS 15 21 Rushing 7 6 Passing 7 14 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 3-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 260 353 Total Plays 60 56 Avg Gain 4.3 6.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 109 119 Rushes 29 31 Avg per rush 3.8 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 151 234 Sacked-Yds lost 2-17 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 168 234 Completed-Att. 17-29 19-25 Had Intercepted 3 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.9 9.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-2 7-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 5-42.0 4-43.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 75 123 Punt Returns 0-0 2-24 Kickoff Returns 4-75 1-8 Interceptions 0-0 3-91 PENALTIES-Yds 7-57 4-40 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:52 30:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 15-57, Perine 7-24, Darnold 5-20, Ballage 2-8. Indianapolis, Taylor 13-59, Wilkins 9-39, Hines 7-21, Brissett 2-0.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 17-29-3-168. Indianapolis, Rivers 17-21-0-217, Brissett 2-4-0-17.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Ballage 5-44, Berrios 4-64, Herndon 3-21, Cager 2-35, Perine 2-(minus 1), Gore 1-5. Indianapolis, Hines 4-40, Hilton 3-52, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pittman 3-26, Pascal 2-34, Fountain 2-23, Wilkins 1-6, Taylor 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, None. Indianapolis, Hines 1-12, Rodgers 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Malone 4-75. Indianapolis, Dulin 1-8.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Austin 6-0-0, McDougald 5-5-0, Williamson 5-4-0, Poole 5-0-0, Maye 4-4-0, Hewitt 3-2-0, McLendon 3-0-0, Williams 3-0-0, Anderson 2-0-0, Basham 1-1-0, Franklin-Myers 1-1-0, Farley 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0, Desir 0-1-0, Fatukasi 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Leonard 7-4-0, Willis 6-2-0, Walker 5-1-0, Buckner 4-2-0, Wilson 4-0-0, Autry 3-1-0, Okereke 3-1-0, Stewart 3-0-0, Carrie 2-1-0, Moore 2-0-1, Houston 1-0-1, Banogu 1-0-0, Blackmon 1-0-0, Franklin 1-0-0, X.Rhodes 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Indianapolis, X.Rhodes 2-44, Carrie 1-47.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 41.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay John McGrath.