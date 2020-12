Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27

Ind_FG Blankenship 25, 8:52. Drive: 10 plays, 68 yards, 6:08. Key Plays: Taylor 13 run; Taylor 13 run; Rivers 20 pass to Taylor; Taylor 18 run; Rivers 4 pass to Wilkins on 3rd-and-11. Indianapolis 3, Las Vegas 0.

Ind_Hilton 7 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 2:59. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Rivers 19 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-7; Hines 13 run; Rivers 17 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-8. Indianapolis 10, Las Vegas 0.

Las_Moreau 47 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :09. Drive: 5 plays, 76 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Ruggs kick return to Las Vegas 24; Jacobs 12 run. Indianapolis 10, Las Vegas 7.

Second Quarter

Las_Agholor 21 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:38. Drive: 8 plays, 83 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Carr 36 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 14, Indianapolis 10.

Ind_Hilton 41 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:03. Drive: 3 plays, 68 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 32; Rivers 23 pass to Pittman. Indianapolis 17, Las Vegas 14.

Ind_FG Blankenship 20, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 78 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Moore 0 interception return to Indianapolis 20; Mullen 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-15; Rivers 27 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-6; Taylor 15 run on 3rd-and-10; Hines 11 run on 3rd-and-4. Indianapolis 20, Las Vegas 14.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 25, 9:41. Drive: 13 plays, 68 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Carr 10 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-10; Carr 15 pass to Waller; Jones 29 pass to Agholor. Indianapolis 20, Las Vegas 17.

Ind_Taylor 62 run (Blankenship kick), 7:27. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:14. Key Play: Wilkins 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Indianapolis 27, Las Vegas 17.

Las_FG Carlson 23, :13. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 7:14. Key Plays: Carr 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 14 pass to Jacobs; Jacobs 18 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 5 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-10. Indianapolis 27, Las Vegas 20.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Taylor 3 run (Blankenship kick), 9:23. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Rivers 14 pass to Hilton; Rivers 7 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-5; Hines 31 run; McMillan 4-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-2. Indianapolis 34, Las Vegas 20.

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 6:50. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 2:25. Key Play: Taylor 12 run on 3rd-and-13. Indianapolis 37, Las Vegas 20.

Ind_Willis 50 interception return (Blankenship kick), 5:22. Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 20.

Las_Carr 5 run (Carlson kick), :55. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Carr 13 pass to Renfrow; Carr 7 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-6; Wilson 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty; Carr 8 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-8. Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27.

A_0.

___

Ind Las FIRST DOWNS 25 26 Rushing 10 7 Passing 10 17 Penalty 5 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-11 8-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 456 424 Total Plays 59 68 Avg Gain 7.7 6.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 212 79 Rushes 31 22 Avg per rush 6.8 3.6 NET YARDS PASSING 244 345 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 244 345 Completed-Att. 19-28 32-46 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 8.7 7.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-8-7 6-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 1-41.0 1-47.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 111 35 Punt Returns 1-2 1-11 Kickoff Returns 2-59 1-24 Interceptions 2-50 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-50 6-33 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:35 31:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 20-150, Hines 7-58, Wilkins 1-3, Pittman 1-3, Brissett 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-49, Carr 3-12, Richard 2-10, Booker 4-8.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 19-28-0-244. Las Vegas, Carr 31-45-2-316, Jones 1-1-0-29.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 5-86, Hines 4-17, Doyle 3-44, Pittman 2-42, Taylor 2-15, Pascal 1-27, Alie-Cox 1-9, Wilkins 1-4. Las Vegas, Waller 7-75, Agholor 5-100, Renfrow 5-38, Richard 4-31, Jacobs 3-25, Ruggs 3-18, Booker 3-11, Moreau 1-47, Ingold 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 1-2. Las Vegas, Renfrow 1-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-59. Las Vegas, Ruggs 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Leonard 8-3-0, Okereke 5-1-0, Willis 5-1-0, Moore 5-0-0, Ya-Sin 4-0-0, Walker 3-5-0, Buckner 3-1-0, Carrie 2-1-0, Stewart 2-0-0, Wilson 1-2-0, Blackmon 1-1-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Muhammad 1-0-0, X.Rhodes 1-0-0, Turay 1-0-0, Houston 0-1-0, Rodgers 0-1-0. Las Vegas, Abram 6-6-0, Joyner 6-1-0, Morrow 5-3-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Kwiatkoski 2-3-0, Lawson 2-3-0, Hankins 2-2-0, Crosby 2-1-0, Hurst 1-2-0, Beasley 1-0-0, Key 1-0-0, Harris 0-4-0, Vickers 0-2-0, Ferrell 0-1-0, Littleton 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, Willis 1-50, Moore 1-0. Las Vegas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.