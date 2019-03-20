https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Indians-4-Dodgers-2-13702026.php
Indians 4, Dodgers 2
|Cleveland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase ph
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Orlando lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ka'.Tom rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Flherty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ahmed 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D.Liput ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Frese 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Navarro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Thole c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mroff 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pantoja 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|M.Eldio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|201—4
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
E_Plawecki (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Tom (2), Pantoja (1), Pollock (3). HR_Haase (2), Pollock (2), Martin (2). SB_Allen 3 (5), Bellinger (1), Castro (1). SF_Rodriguez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Grimm
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robinson S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|2 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Salow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois L, 1-1 BS, 0-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Curry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moseley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Baez (Stamets).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_8,986
