Indians 4, Dodgers 2

Cleveland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Ramirez dh 3 0 1 0 Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 E.Haase ph 2 2 2 2 Orlando lf 1 0 0 0 T.Nquin rf 3 1 2 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Ka'.Tom rf 1 0 1 0 C.Thmas rf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 1 2 1 Flherty 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Ahmed 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Buers 1b 3 0 1 1 Bllnger rf 3 0 1 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 1 D.Liput ss 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 D.Frese 3b 3 0 0 0 Navarro c 2 0 0 0 Mntgmry 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 2 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 1 Gnzalez lf 1 0 0 0 J.Thole c 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo dh 3 0 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 1 0 Pantoja 2b 1 0 1 0 Carrera cf 1 0 0 0 Stamets ss 1 1 0 0 D.Cstro ss 2 0 2 0 M.Eldio ss 1 0 0 0 McKstry 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 33 2 7 2

Cleveland 001 000 201—4 Los Angeles 000 200 000—2

E_Plawecki (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Tom (2), Pantoja (1), Pollock (3). HR_Haase (2), Pollock (2), Martin (2). SB_Allen 3 (5), Bellinger (1), Castro (1). SF_Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber 5 5 2 2 0 6 Grimm 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Olson W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cole H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Goody H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Robinson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Los Angeles Buehler 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Garcia 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Salow 1 0 0 0 0 0 Floro H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Chargois L, 1-1 BS, 0-5 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Curry 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 1 Moseley 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Baez (Stamets).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_8,986