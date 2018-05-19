Indians 5, Astros 4

Cleveland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 4 0 2 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 1 1 2 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 1 Ma.Gnza lf 4 1 2 1 E.Gnzal 1b 2 0 0 0 Gattis dh 2 0 0 0 Alonso ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Reddick ph-dh 1 0 0 0 R.Davis cf 2 1 0 0 T.Kemp cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 35 4 9 4

Cleveland 300 011 000—5 Houston 000 002 011—4

E_Bregman (8). DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 3, Houston 5. 2B_Jose.Ramirez (14), Encarnacion (4), Kipnis (11), Altuve (12), Gurriel (11). HR_Brantley (7), Gomes (6), Bregman (4), Correa (8), Ma.Gonzalez (4). CS_Jose.Ramirez (2), Kipnis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Kluber W,7-2 7 6 2 2 0 10 Ramirez H,1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Allen S,6-7 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Houston Keuchel L,3-6 5 6 4 4 2 3 Smith 1 1 1 1 1 0 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 0 McHugh 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Kluber (Gattis). WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:09. A_39,926 (41,168).