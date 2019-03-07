https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Indians-6-Dodgers-1-13669263.php
Indians 6, Dodgers 1
|Cleveland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Buers lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|D.Pters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Frese 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mathias 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Orlando rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|M.Beaty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Li-.Chu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gav.Lux ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Call ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Estevez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Papi lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Chang ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ro.Gale c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|6
|12
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|112—6
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Clement (2), Schultz (1), Beaty 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bauers (1), Stamets (1), Chang (3), Freese (2), Hernandez (3), Rios (3). HR_Mercado (2). SB_Mercado (1), Ramirez (1), Clement (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Perez H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Clippard H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Edwards H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Goody H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pounders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Los Angeles
|Hill L, 1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Schultz
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|BS, 0-2
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Broussard
|BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sborz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Edwards.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_2:58. A_6,827
