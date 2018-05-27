https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Indians-8-Astros-6-12946958.php
Indians 8, Astros 6
Published 11:56 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
|Houston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|3
|4
|2
|Jose.Rm 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Encrnco dh
|3
|3
|3
|2
|M.Gnzal lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Me.Cbrr rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gattis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|G.Allen cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|Houston
|002
|012
|100—6
|Cleveland
|010
|420
|10x—8
E_Gurriel (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 5, Cleveland 6. 2B_Correa (14), Encarnacion (5), Me.Cabrera (3). 3B_Altuve (2). HR_Altuve (3), T.Kemp (1), Brantley (8), Encarnacion (11), Alonso (10), Kipnis (2). SB_Altuve 2 (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McCullers L,6-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Sipp
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peacock
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Rondon
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,6-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|8
|McAllister H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Olson H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen S,8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Carrasco (Bregman). WP_McCullers.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Bill Welke; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:28. A_30,639 (35,225).
