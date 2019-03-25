Indians' Ramirez hurts knee, uncertain for opening day

The Cleveland Indians already were dealing with a depleted infield when Jose Ramirez took a most damaging swing.

A two-time All-Star third baseman, Ramirez bruised his left knee when he fouled a ball off his leg Sunday in a spring training game. His status for opening day was uncertain.

X-rays were negative. The Indians said Ramirez will remain in Arizona, and that it will be determined later whether he can play Thursday when the AL Central champions open at Minnesota.

Ramirez was carted from the field after getting hurt against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland's final Cactus League exhibition. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his leg as manager Terry Francona and a trainer helped him onto the cart.

The 26-year-old Ramirez hit 39 home runs with 105 RBIs while batting .270 and stealing 34 bases last season. He has finished third in AL MVP voting in each of the last two seasons.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is starting the season on the injured list and second baseman Jason Kipnis is expected to miss opening day — both players are recovering after staining their right calf.

Earlier in the day, the Indians signed Brad Miller to provide depth.

Miller had signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 27. He opted out of it on March 21 and signed a major league deal with the Indians.

Miller joins Max Moroff and Eric Stamets in the middle infield.

"He has a done a lot of damage against right-handed pitching," Francona said, before the Ramirez injury. "We will mix and match a bit depending how guys are swinging the bat. Our guys did a good job of finding someone who could help us at this late stage of spring. That's not an easy thing to do."

MORE FROM AROUND SPRING TRAINING

WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 3

Shane Bieber started for Cleveland, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on six hits, striking out six.

Jordan Luplow had an RBI double and a two-run single for Cleveland. Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Eloy Jimenez and Leury Garcia added RBI singles for Chicago.

BRAVES 4, RAYS 2

Brian McCann hit a two-run double and Nick Markakis and Ozzie Albies added RBI singles for Atlanta. Kevin Gausman started, giving up three hits and three walks in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Josh Donaldson went 0 for 3 and is batting .118.

Tyler Glasnow started for Tampa Bay, pitching four innings and allowing three earned runs and eight hits. Daniel Robertson homered for the Rays.

ASTROS 5, NATIONALS (SS) 3

Gerritt Cole started for Houston, pitching 5 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Jake Marisnick homered and singled.

Patrick Corbin pitched six innings in a start for Washington's split squad, permitting three runs and 10 hits while striking out seven.

METS 8, NATIONALS (SS) 4

Jeff McNeil hit a three-run double for New York. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo both tripled and scored a run. Juan Lagares hit his first home run of the spring.

Matt Adams hit a three-run homer for Washington's split squad. Joe Ross started, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits.

PHILLIES 11, ORIOLES (SS) 4

Odubel Herrera finished a triple shy of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring twice for Philadelphia. Scott Kingery tripled and singled, knocking in two. Aaron Altherr hit his first home run and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving in two.

Renato Nunez hit his fourth home run — a solo shot — for Baltimore's split squad.

ORIOLES (SS) 1, PIRATES 1

Chance Sisco had a double and two singles, scoring a run for Baltimore's split squad. Projected closer Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless fifth inning, lowering his spring ERA to 14.29.

Jung Ho Kang hit his seventh home run — most in the majors this spring — for Pittsburgh. Trevor Williams started, allowing three hits in three scoreless innings.

YANKEES 5, TWINS 3

James Paxton started for New York, yielding two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out five. Clint Frazier hit a three-run double.

Tyler Austin and Ronald Torreyes each had an RBI double for Minnesota.

TIGERS 18, BLUE JAYS 6

Miguel Cabrera hit his fifth home run and third double, driving in four runs for Detroit. Josh Harrison doubled and walked twice, scoring three runs. Mikie Mahtook added a two-run homer. Daniel Norris started, pitching four innings and giving up five runs on six hits and three walks.

Randal Grichuk hit his fourth home run, a two-run shot, for Toronto.

CARDINALS 2, MARLINS 1

Paul Goldschmidt hit his third home run for St. Louis. Jack Flaherty allowed one hit in four shutout innings.

Yadiel Rivera had an RBI single for Miami.

CUBS 24, PADRES 6

Philip Evans hit his first home run, doubled and singled twice, driving in six runs and scoring twice for Chicago. David Bote had a double and three singles, raising his batting average to .439. Victor Caratini hit a two-run double and a sacrifice fly.

Wil Myers had an RBI single and scored for San Diego. Luis Urias hit his second home run.

ROYALS 3, RANGERS 3, 9 INNINGS

Lance Lynn started for Texas, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on two hits and two walks.

Cam Gallagher homered and Ryan O'Hearn added an RBI single for Kansas City.

ROCKIES 4, REDS 3

German Marquez started for Colorado, pitching three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Sonny Gray gave up one run and three hits in five innings for Cincinnati, striking out seven. Joey Votto lined out and walked and is batting .161.

BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

Freddy Piralta pitched 3 1/3 innings for Milwaukee, giving up a run and three hits. He struck out six.

Zack Godley yielded two runs and three hits in six innings for Arizona. Jarrod Dyson had an RBI single.

ATHLETICS 5, GIANTS 0

Stephen Piscotty and Ramon Laureano each hit a two-run homer for Oakland, and Jurickson Profar added a solo shot. Brett Anderson allowed three hits in six shutout innings.

Dereck Rodriguez tossed four innings San Francisco, giving up three runs and two hits.

