Image 1 of 12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, rounds the bases on his two-run home run as Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand (33) watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, rounds the bases on his two-run home run as Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand (33) watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 2 of 12 Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 3 of 12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his two-run home run with Ronald Guzman, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his two-run home run with Ronald Guzman, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 4 of 12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, left, hands the ball to manager Jeff Banister during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, left, hands the ball to manager Jeff Banister during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 5 of 12 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, right, is relieved of his duties by manager Terry Francona, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, right, is relieved of his duties by manager Terry Francona, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 6 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 7 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Encarnacion (10) against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Encarnacion (10) against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 8 of 12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, middle, wipes his brow during a mound conference with shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, middle, wipes his brow during a mound conference with shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) during the fifth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 9 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, right, circles the bases on his two-run home run past Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, right, circles the bases on his two-run home run past Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 10 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) follows through on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) follows through on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP

Image 11 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer (6) celebrates his run scored with teammates on a single by Yandy Diaz against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer (6) celebrates his run scored with teammates on a single by Yandy Diaz against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP