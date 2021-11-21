Indonesia hosts World Superbike finale on brand-new circuit ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 4:02 a.m.
MANDALIKA, Indonesia (AP) — The final Superbike World Championship round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok drew tens of thousands of fans on Sunday, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Toprak Razgatlioglu became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the title.
Razgatlioglu, a Yamaha rider, secured the WorldSBK championship after finishing second behind six-time world champion Jonathan Rea in race one at the beachside circuit. Race one and race two were both held Sunday after heavy thunderstorms on Saturday had forced race one to be rescheduled.
