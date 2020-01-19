Ingram's free throws lift UCF over South Florida 55-54

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dazon Ingram sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 53 seconds and UCF closed the game on a 6-0 run to fend off South Florida 55-54 on Saturday.

Justin Brown's 3-pointer with 2:14 remaining in the game gave South Florida a 54-49 lead. Matt Milon answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Knights (11-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) within 54-52. Ingram made 1 of 2 foul shots to cut the deficit to one and added two foul shots with 13 seconds left to wrap up the victory. The Bulls (8-10, 1-4) missed their final three shots, two of them from 3-point range.

Ingram and Ceasar DeJesus topped UCF with 11 points each. Brandon Mahan snagged 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Sophomore Michael Durr paced South Florida with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Bulls shot just 36% from the floor and 15% from distance (4 of 26). UCF shot 43% overall and 39% from distance (7 of 18).

___

