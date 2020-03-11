Iona advances in MAAC after eliminating Canisius

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — E.J. Crawford scored 25 points, tying his season high, and seventh-seeded Iona beat Canisius 70-60 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Crawford made all 10 of his foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Washington added 24 points with six rebounds and Tajuan Agee scored 10 with seven rebounds for Iona (12-16). Iona led 36-32 at halftime and never trailed after intermission. The Gaels advance to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter's on Thursday.

Corey Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for the 10th-seeded Golden Griffins (12-20). Malik Johnson added 13 points and six assists. Armon Harried had 12 points.

Majesty Brandon, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Golden Griffins, had 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

