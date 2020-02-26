https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Iowa-St-65-TCU-59-15084469.php
Iowa St. 65, TCU 59
Samuel 2-4 2-6 6, Bane 8-17 3-4 22, Dennis 3-12 1-2 10, Fuller 3-11 2-2 10, Grayer 4-8 1-1 11, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Aschieris 0-0 0-0 0, LeDee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-15 59.
Jacobson 4-6 0-0 8, S.Young 8-11 4-7 20, Bolton 2-8 6-6 11, Jackson 6-10 2-2 18, Nixon 1-10 0-0 2, Grill 0-3 0-0 0, Conditt 2-5 0-0 4, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 12-15 65.
Halftime_Iowa St. 41-25. 3-Point Goals_TCU 10-25 (Bane 3-6, Dennis 3-6, Grayer 2-5, Fuller 2-6, Smith 0-2), Iowa St. 5-17 (Jackson 4-7, Bolton 1-2, Griffin 0-1, Jacobson 0-1, Grill 0-2, Nixon 0-4). Rebounds_TCU 35 (Bane 11), Iowa St. 33 (Jacobson 8). Assists_TCU 12 (Bane 5), Iowa St. 15 (Bolton, Jackson 5). Total Fouls_TCU 15, Iowa St. 12. A_13,791 (14,384).
