Irving, Morris out for Celtics against Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was out for a second straight game Friday night with an eye injury.

Irving was unavailable when the Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks after scratching both corneas in a collision Monday at San Antonio. Irving also sat out Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Coach Brad Stevens said Irving was able to do a light workout Thursday, but one of his eyes was still too inflamed to play Friday. Irving could return Monday when the Celtics host Brooklyn.

"We'll see what happens after this, when he'll be able to play after this. He had his glasses off yesterday," Stevens said.

The Celtics were also without forward Marcus Morris, who left Wednesday's game early after taking a fall in front of the Celtics' bench. Stevens said Morris was still stiff and sore Friday.