Islanders-Flyers Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 3 0—4 Philadelphia 2 1 0 0—3 N.Y. Islanders won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 6 (Lindblom), 1:38. 2, Philadelphia, Provorov 4 (Couturier, Niskanen), 19:36 (pp). Penalties_Boychuk, NYI, (interference), 12:00; Eberle, NYI, (tripping), 18:11.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 9 (Provorov, Farabee), 12:20. Penalties_Hayes, PHI, (slashing), 5:03; Sanheim, PHI, (holding), 13:49.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 5 (Brassard, Nelson), 7:46. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 9 (Nelson, Brassard), 13:34 (pp). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 6, 17:56. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, (holding), 3:01; Philadelphia bench, served by van Riemsdyk (too many men on the ice), 11:44.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 2 (Eberle G, Barzal G), Philadelphia 0 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-13-11-3_36. Philadelphia 14-4-12-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 8-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 4-2-2 (36-33).

A_19,023 (19,543). T_2:35.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.