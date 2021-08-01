Israel gets 1st Olympic baseball win; Mexico eliminated RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 5:50 a.m.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Israel had just routed Mexico for its first Olympic baseball victory, riding a loud three-run homer by Danny Valencia that helped it jump to a six-run lead, and Nick Rickles wanted to check the reaction.
“I don't think it’s so much about beating Mexico.” he said after Monday's 12-5 win. “I think it’s a lot to just raise awareness for baseball in Israel. For me, I was just taking in the moment and seeing after the game the amount of love that we received from people back in Israel. We had messages on top of messages from people just saying thank you."