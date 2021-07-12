Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome KARL RITTER, Associated Press July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 6:32 a.m.
1 of24 Italy fans celebrate in Piccadilly Circus in central London after their team won the UEFA Euro 2020 Final against England, Sunday July 11, 2021. (Victoria Jones/PA Via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
7 of24 Fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy Sunday, July 11, 2021 after their team won the European Championship against England. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Claudio Furlan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy Sunday, July 11, 2021 after their team won the European Championship against England. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Claudio Furlan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
ROME (AP) — Europe's soccer champions returned home at dawn Monday to the ecstatic cheers of Italians who spent the better part of the night honking horns, setting off fireworks and violating all sorts of coronavirus precautions to celebrate their team's 3-2 penalty shootout win over England at Wembley.
Captain Giorgio Chiellini, his fist pumping the air, and coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads as they descended from their Alitalia charter flight at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport. Amid cheers from airport workers, defender Leonardo Spinazzola hopped down the steps on one foot, his other one in a cast after he injured his Achilles tendon earlier in the tournament.