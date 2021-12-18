Jackson-Davis helps Indiana defeat Notre Dame 64-56 Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 5:23 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, Parker Stewart added 12 points and Indiana rallied past Notre Dame 64-56 at the final edition of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday.
Jackson-Davis, who has 26 career double-doubles and three this season, had a dunk and a pair of free throws to finish off an 12-3 surge for the Hooisers (9-2) as they broke away from a tie at 46, outscoring Notre Dame 18-10 over the final 8:11.