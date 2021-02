ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 17 points as Jackson State extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Mississippi Valley State 68-54 on Saturday night.

Jayveous McKinnis and Jonas James added 16 points each for Jackson State (8-5, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). McKinnis also had 10 rebounds and three blocks, while James posted nine rebounds.