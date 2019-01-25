https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Jackson-scores-28-to-lead-UTSA-over-Charlotte-13560249.php
Jackson scores 28 to lead UTSA over Charlotte 88-43
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 28 points as UTSA won its seventh consecutive home game, easily beating Charlotte 88-43 on Thursday night.
Keaton Wallace had 15 points for UTSA (11-9, 5-2 Conference USA). Adokiye Iyaye added 12 points and Byron Frohnen had nine rebounds.
UTSA dominated the first half, going on runs of eight and 16 straight points and leading 44-19 at the break.
Jon Davis had 12 points for the 49ers (5-14, 2-6).
