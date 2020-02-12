Jackson scores 28 to lift Akron over Bowling Green 74-59

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 28 and Akron beat Mid-American Conference - East leader Bowling Green 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Cheese had 17 points and made 9 of 10 free throws for the Zips (18-6, 8-3), who entered a game behind the Falcons in conference standings. Xeyrius Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and Channel Banks scored nine points.

Daeqwon Plowden scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season for Bowling Green (18-7, 9-3), which lost its second straight. Justin Turner added 12 points.

Akron matches up against Central Michigan on the road on Friday. Bowling Green takes on Ball St. on the road on Saturday.

