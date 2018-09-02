Jackson with 6 TDs, Buffalo beats Delaware State 48-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tyree Jackson threw six touchdowns and Buffalo beat Delaware State 48-10 on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Jackson was 17 of 27 for 189 yards passing for the Bulls. Jaret Patterson ran for 34 yards and a score.

Jackson had three touchdown passes in the first quarter, connecting with George Rushing from nine yards, Anthony Johnson from 27 yards and K.J. Osborn from 32 yards to give the Bulls a 20-0 lead. He continued in the second with a 1-yard TD pass to Rushing and, following a Delaware State field goal, a 19-yard strike to Osborn and the Bulls led 34-3 at halftime.

Buffalo held Delaware State to just 76 yards passing.

Jack McDaniels threw for 76 yards for the Hornets. Brycen Alleyne ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and Mike Waters added another 92 yards rushing. Jose Romo-Martinez kicked a 23-yard field goal.