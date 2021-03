NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns and Jacksonville State won a fifth straight game, defeating Tennessee State 38-16 on Sunday.

The STATS FCS 10th-ranked Gamecocks (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), have won five in a row counting three straight wins in October. The are 2-0 in the springtime FCS season.