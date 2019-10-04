Jaguars rule out CB Jalen Ramsey for game at Panthers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Ramsey sat out his seventh consecutive practice Friday and will miss his second straight game because of an apparent back injury. He hadn't missed a game in his four-year NFL career until last week.

Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey likely will see a back specialist in the coming days.

Second-year pro Tre Herndon will replace Ramsey in the starting lineup against the Panthers. Denver picked on Herndon last week.

Ramsey said on a weekly podcast starring NFL players that his back has been "extremely tight."

"It's something I've had had to deal with over the course of my NFL career," Ramsey told the Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast this week. "At times, I've played through extreme pain or not practiced for weeks and tried to go out there and play. It's something I've dealt with, so wasn't able to go out there and put the product on the field that would have been beneficial for me or my teammates."

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback declined to talk to reporters in the locker room Thursday.

Ramsey requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with Marrone on the sideline in Houston and a much-less-public exchange with personnel chief Tom Coughlin after the game.

Team owned Shad Khan told The Associated Press earlier this week that has no plans to trade Ramsey.

