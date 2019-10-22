Jenna Schroeder becomes 4th woman on NBA referee staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Jenna Schroeder has been added to the NBA's full-time refereeing staff. She becomes the fourth female official on the league's roster, joining Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Natalie Sago.

Schroeder has three years of experience in the G League and two in the WNBA. She also has spent seven seasons as a college official in the Atlantic Coast, Big East, Atlantic 10 and American Athletic conferences.

NBA vice president and head of referee development Monty McCutchen said Tuesday that Schroeder has shown the "requisite skill on the court and the knowledge of our rules to earn an opportunity to officiate NBA regular-season games."

Schroeder will continue to work some G League games as well, as is standard for all NBA referees with less than four years of service. She is the sixth woman to be a full-time referee in league history, joining the three other active colleagues, Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer.

___

