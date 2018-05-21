Jerry Colangelo Classic will feature Gonzaga, Tennessee

PHOENIX (AP) — Gonzaga will face Tennessee in Phoenix on Dec. 9 as part of the inaugural Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The doubleheader also will include a matchup between Nevada and Grand Canyon. The event is organized by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and will take place at Talking Stick Resort Arena, the home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Tennessee and Gonzaga have met five times, including two of the last three seasons. Gonzaga owns a 4-1 series lead that includes an 86-79 victory in Seattle during the 2015-16 season and an 86-76 triumph in Nashville during the 2016-17 campaign .

Gonzaga went 32-5 last season with a loss to Florida State in an NCAA regional semifinal . Tennessee went 26-9 and fell to Loyola-Chicago in the NCAA's round of 32.

