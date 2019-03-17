Jesse Gonzalez replaces Zack Steffen on US roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been dropped from the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Ecuador and Chile, replaced by Dallas' Jesse Gonzalez.

Steffen, who started the first two matches under new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, played in the Crew's 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday night. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Steffen has a minor right knee injury.

The 23-year-old Gonzalez has trained with the U.S. team in a pair of camps but not made his debut. The Mexican-American made a one-time change of affiliation in 2017 and was on the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also was on the roster for the November 2017 exhibition at Portugal, the first game after interim coach Dave Saracan replaced Bruce Arena following the Americans' failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The other goalkeepers on the U.S. roster are Sean Johnson of New York City and Ethan Horvath of Club Brugge. Berhalter again bypassed Atlanta's Brad Guzan, the Americans' No. 2 goalkeeper at the 2014 World Cup.

The U.S. plays Ecuador on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, and Chile five days later in Houston.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (Dallas), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Sean Johnson (New York City).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Reading, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

