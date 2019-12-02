Jets’ Adams has sprained ankle, uncertain to play Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets safety Jamal Adams has a sprained left ankle that could sideline him for at least New York’s game Sunday against Miami.

Coach Adam Gase says Monday that Adams will still have an MRI exam to further evaluate the injury which happened early in the Jets’ 22-6 loss at Cincinnati.

Gase adds that it’s a “legit week-to-week” injury that the team will monitor throughout the week. Adams will likely sit out practice Wednesday, but his status is uncertain beyond that. Gase would not confirm whether it is a high ankle sprain.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is OK after tweaking a knee in the game and he calls it a “non-issue.” He’s also dealing with sore ribs, but says he’s fine.

Cornerback Brian Poole is in the concussion protocol after being cleared for a head injury during the game. Fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet has a strained calf.

Gase says nose tackle Steve McLendon is “banged up all over the place,” leaving his status for the game against the Dolphins uncertain.

