Jets' Adams speaks to owner, still hasn't met with coach, GM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets safety Jamal Adams says he's "at peace" after meeting with chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his disappointment over his name was involved in trade talks this week.

Adams says Friday he hasn't talked to general manager Joe Douglas or coach Adam Gase but will when he feels ready.

Adams says Johnson reached out to him to chat. The safety sat down with the owner because he feels comfortable with him and says Johnson is genuine, authentic and understands who he is as a person.

After the NFL's trade deadline passed Tuesday, Adams tweeted that Douglas went behind his back to listen to offers involving him after Adams told him a few days earlier he wanted to stay in New York.

Douglas has said he never shopped Adams but was merely fielding teams' calls.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) tackles New England Patriots' James White (28) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

