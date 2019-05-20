Jets' Gase: There was no power struggle with Maccagnan

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during an NFL football news conference Friday, May 10, 2019, in Florham Park, N.J. New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during an NFL football news conference Friday, May 10, 2019, in Florham Park, N.J. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jets' Gase: There was no power struggle with Maccagnan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Adam Gase disagrees with the perception that there was a power struggle between him and Mike Maccagnan, which resulted in the general manager being fired last week.

Speaking to reporters briefly at the team facility Monday, Gase says the new general manager will have control of the roster while he focuses on coaching the team. He adds that "nothing is changing in that structure."

The Jets made the stunning move to fire Maccagnan last Wednesday — after it appeared the GM's job was safe at least through this season. Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said a few hours after announcing the move that he made the decision after taking a "deeper dive" into the inner workings of the organization.

Gase, who is the acting general manager, says Johnson told him Maccagnan was fired.

Gase took only one question from reporters about the situation and deferred additional questions to his news conference Thursday after the team's organized team activities.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL