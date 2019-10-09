Jets' Herndon back from suspension, but has hamstring injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon's return from suspension will be delayed by a hamstring injury that will sideline him for an undetermined amount of time.

Herndon was eligible to return to the team this week after being suspended the first four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the second-year tight end was injured Friday while running routes on his own.

Gase adds it's "a legit hamstring" injury for Herndon, who's unlikely to play Sunday against Dallas.

It's a tough blow for the Jets' struggling offense, which is getting quarterback Sam Darnold back this week from a bout with mononucleosis. Herndon's return was also highly anticipated after he and Darnold established a nice rapport late last season as rookies.

Herndon had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns last season.

___

