Jets interview Saints exec Terry Fontenot for GM opening

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have completed their interview with New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot for their general manager job.

The 38-year-old Fontenot is the Saints' director of pro scouting. He has worked with New Orleans for 16 years, including the last six in his current role.

Fontenot is the second candidate the team has met with since Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson fired Mike Maccagnan on May 15. The team interviewed Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer on Friday.

The Jets are also meeting with Joe Douglas, Philadelphia's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday and Sunday. He is widely considered the favorite to land the job. New York also is expected to interview Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears' assistant director of player personnel.

Jets coach Adam Gase is the team's acting general manager and has taken a key role in the search for a new GM.

