Jets place backup OT Ijalana on IR, sign OL Gradkowski

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed backup offensive tackle Ben Ijalana on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Gino Gradkowski.

The Jets announced the moves Wednesday.

Ijalana was injured this week during a joint practice with the Washington Redskins in Richmond, Virginia. He was entering his eighth NFL season and sixth with the Jets. Ijalana has appeared in 34 career games and made 13 starts, all in 2016.

Gradkowski, younger brother of former NFL player Bruce Gradkowski, spent the last two seasons with the Panthers — but both were cut short by injuries. He was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore out of Delaware in 2012 and spent three seasons with the Ravens. Gradkowski also has spent time with Denver and Atlanta.

