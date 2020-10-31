Jets sign K Castillo from practice squad; S McDougald on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for the winless New York Jets for the second straight game.

The 29-year-old Castillo was signed from the practice squad among several roster moves by the team Saturday, a day ahead of its game at Kansas City.

Castillo was elevated from the practice squad last week to step in for Sam Ficken, who injured his right groin during practice last week. Castillo made a 29-yard field goal and an extra point in his NFL debut last Sunday against Buffalo.

New York also placed safety Bradley McDougald on injured reserve, activated cornerback Arthur Maulet from IR and elevated linebacker Bryce Hager and wide receiver Jaleel Scott from the practice squad.

Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark was downgraded to out for the game with an illness.

McDougald injured a shoulder in the loss to the Bills, didn't practice all week and had been previously ruled out to play against the Chiefs. Rookie Ashtyn Davis will likely slide into McDougald's starting spot opposite Marcus Maye.

Maulet injured his groin in Week 2 against San Francisco and was designated to return to practice earlier this week.

Hager had a special teams tackle last week in his Jets debut after being elevated from the practice squad.

Scott, who has spent the season on the practice squad, could help New York at its thin wide receiver spot. Breshad Perriman is out with a concussion and Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a groin injury. Scott had one catch for 6 yards in three games last year for Baltimore after being sidelined his rookie season with an injured hamstring.

