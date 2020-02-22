Jets sign free agent WR Josh Doctson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed free agent Josh Doctson to add depth to their wide receiver position.

The Jets announced the signing Saturday. Doctson was a first-round pick by Washington out of TCU in 2016 but failed to live up to his lofty draft status.

The 27-year-old Doctson could help the Jets at a position that could see lots of change this offseason. No. 1 wide receiver Robby Anderson is scheduled to be a free agent, and Quincy Enunwa’s playing future is uncertain after he missed all last of year with his second neck injury in three seasons. Demaryius Thomas is also scheduled to be a free agent.

Doctson had 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Redskins before being one of the team’s final cuts last summer out of training camp. He signed with Minnesota but spent most of the early part of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and played in only one game with no catches before being released in November.

