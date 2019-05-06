Jets waive former AAF quarterback Brandon Silvers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have waived former Troy University and Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers.

The move Monday clears a spot in what was a crowded quarterback room that includes starter Sam Darnold, backup Trevor Siemian, Davis Webb and Luke Falk.

Silvers became expendable when New York claimed Falk off waivers from Miami last week.

The Jets signed Silvers last month after he started three games for the Memphis Express of the AAF and threw for 777 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. The 24-year-old Silvers went undrafted last year after finishing his four-year career at Troy with 10,677 yards passing, which ranks second in school history, and 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

___

