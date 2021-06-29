Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 9:41 p.m.
1 of27 Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine recipient during a tour of vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. First lady Jill Biden looks on at right. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff sit with military members and first responders as they attend a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff attend a COVID-19 vaccination event at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 First lady Jill Biden and former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith tour a vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 First lady Jill Biden greets Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, as she arrives at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 First lady Jill Biden greets Doug Emhoff as she arrives at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith shakes hands with a COVID-19 vaccine recipient during a tour of vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 First lady Jill Biden sits with military members and first responders as they attend a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 First lady Jill Biden and former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith tour a vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, left, attend a COVID-19 vaccination event at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 First lady Jill Biden and former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith tour a vaccination site at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff wave at the media after a tour at a Houston Astros' COVID-19 vaccination event, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros, in partnership with Houston Methodist, hosted free vaccinations to the public. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Yi-Chin Lee/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff pose for a photo as they attend a COVID-19 vaccination event at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff talks to members of the media after they toured a COVID-19 vaccination event at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
HOUSTON (AP) — Jill Biden played offense Tuesday in the fight against COVID-19, teaming up with an NFL Hall of Fame running back and America's second gentleman to encourage Texans to get vaccinated against the disease.
The first lady and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met in Houston at a vaccination event sponsored by the Astros as part of a monthlong effort by Major League Baseball, featuring incentives that included tickets to future games and a replica World Series ring.
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE