Jimenez, Ames setting the pace at Senior British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames were sharing the lead on 9-under when darkness ended play early in the second round of the Senior British Open on Friday.

Ames is among 18 players who must return on Saturday morning to complete their rounds. The Canadian golfer has one hole to go.

Earlier, crowd favorite Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 for a total of 135, one better than American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett (71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69).

Among three players in the clubhouse on 137 was three-time winner Tom Watson, who remarkably shot his age by posting a 68. On the same 7-under overall mark were Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden and Vijay Singh of Fiji.