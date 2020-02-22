Joe scores 21 in return as Arkansas snaps 5-game skid, 78-68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, beating Missouri, 78-68.

Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas’ losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of the SEC standings. He scored 15 of his 21 from beyond the arc, as the Razorbacks made 12 from 3-point range as a team.

Missouri (13-14, 5-9), which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown’s 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.

Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt Jr., Mason Jones and Adrio Bailey joined Joe in double figures for Arkansas, scoring 17, 14, 12 and 11, respectively.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas would likely need to win its remaining four regular-season games to slip back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

Missouri is now tied for 11th in the in the 14-team SEC standings with the Razorbacks.

UP NEXT

Missouri travels to last-place Vanderbilt for a game Wednesday.

Arkansas hosts Tennessee on Wednesday. The Volunteers won the teams’ first meeting February 11 in Knoxville, 82-61.

