Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff dies at 58

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jim Margraff, the winningest football coach in Johns Hopkins University's history, has died at 58.

Citing a release from the Baltimore university, news outlets report the former Hopkins quarterback who led his alma mater's football program for 29 years died Wednesday at home.

Less than a month ago, Margraff guided the Blue Jays to the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time. With Margraff at the helm, Johns Hopkins posted a 221-89-3 record, won a Centennial Conference-record 14 league championships and made the NCAA playoffs 10 times. With that record, Margraff is also the winningest coach in Maryland state history.

Condolences from the university and football communities highlighted Margraff's humility and leadership.

University officials didn't release a cause of death. He's survived by his wife, Alice, and three children.