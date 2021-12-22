Jones says neck injury caused discomfort in some positions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While he wanted to play again this season, Daniel Jones said his sprained neck caused him discomfort in certain positions and made it impossible for him to play quarterback for the New York Giants.
Talking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being placed on season-ending injured reserve, Jones felt he made progress in his third season but admitted the Giants (4-10) did not win enough games. He doesn't think the injury will affect his play next season, other than he may be more willing to get down sooner to avoid hits.