Jordan, Saints' defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara turned a short pass into New Orleans' first touchdown in more than 11 quarters, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints beat the reeling Carolina Panthers 18-10 on Sunday.
The third victory in four games for the Saints (8-8) — just their second triumph in the Superdome in their regular-season home finale — assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card spot.