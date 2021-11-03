Josh Allen, Josh Allen have different plans for 1st meeting MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 3, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen and Josh Allen have very different plans for their first meeting Sunday.
Buffalo’s star quarterback simply wants to shake hands with his namesake before and after the game. Jacksonville’s standout defensive end would prefer a less formal and much more aggressive get-together — in the backfield.