Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 6:52 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Monday.
New York, its season spinning out of control in the last two weeks, won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak. It closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston with 18 games to play.