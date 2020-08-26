Judge: Woman who made false rape claim must finish probation

Recommended Video:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (AP) — A woman who admitted to falsely accusing two Sacred Heart football players of rape has been denied an early release from probation.

Nikki Yovino was sentenced to a year in prison and three years probation after pleading guilty in 2018 to falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police.

Yovino was attending Sacred Heart in 2016 when she reported being raped by the players at an off-campus party in Bridgeport. The players said the sex was consensual. Authorities said Yovino later admitted making up the allegations in an effort to avoid ruining a relationship with another student.

Yovino has more than a year remaining on her probation. Her lawyer had asked a judge to end the sentence and allow Yovino to return home to Long Island. She has been living with relatives in Connecticut since being released from prison.

Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton noted Monday that Yovino had agreed to her sentence as part of a plea bargain. Hearst Connecticut Media reports that the prosecutor also argued that Yovino has not presented any proof that she has undergone a required mental health evaluation and treatment.

The football players were never arrested, but withdrew from school while facing possible discipline. They have filed a civil lawsuit against Yovino.