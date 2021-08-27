Judge's single sends Yankees past A's for 12th straight win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 2:29 a.m.
1 of14 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New York Yankees' Joey Gallo, center, is congratulated by Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 New York Yankees' Joey Gallo watches his three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Yankees' Joey Gallo tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New York Yankees' Joey Gallo points to the sky after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates with Gio Urshela after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Oakland Athletics left fielder Josh Harrison cannot make the catch on a double by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (26) is congratulated by Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (26) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The surging New York Yankees keep coming up with timely hits, defensive gems or key pitches to pull off close wins — and now they have their best unbeaten run in nearly 60 years because of all those little things.
Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning, Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third consecutive game and the Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Thursday night for their 12th straight victory.