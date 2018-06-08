Justify enjoys 'smooth' gallop in final Belmont drill

















Triple Crown hopeful Justify is led out of the stable for a bath after a workout at Belmont Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Justify will attempt to become the 13th Triple Crown winner when he races in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race on Saturday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justify turned in another strong gallop Friday in his final preparation for a Triple Crown bid in the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes.

The chestnut colt will be the odds-on favorite Saturday to become the 13th horse to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Similar to Thursday, Justify went 1 3-8 miles in what Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert calls "another smooth, good day." He says Justify has been "moving over the track really well," adding "this is what a trainer hopes to see the day before his horse runs."

Baffert will be looking to saddle a second Triple Crown champion following American Pharoah in 2015.

Ron Turcotte was among those watching Justify's final Belmont drill. Turcotte rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973 and now needs a wheelchair since a racing spill in 1978.