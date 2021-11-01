Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 1, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night for their first win of the season.
Led by Kane and Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 29 saves in another solid performance, Chicago improved to 1-7-2 in front of a half-full United Center. Brandon Hagel scored twice, and captain Jonathan Toews had three assists.