Kane hat trick in 6-1 rout of Panama puts England in last 16













Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 England's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. less England's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , ... more Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP Image 2 of 4 England's Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates with teammate England's Raheem Sterling, left, after scoring his team's third goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. less England's Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates with teammate England's Raheem Sterling, left, after scoring his team's third goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP Image 3 of 4 England players run to teammate John Stones after he scored his team's first goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. less England players run to teammate John Stones after he scored his team's first goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP Image 4 of 4 England's Harry Kane kicks a penalty to score his team's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. less England's Harry Kane kicks a penalty to score his team's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP Kane hat trick in 6-1 rout of Panama puts England in last 16 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Harry Kane scored a hat trick to help England to its most one-sided World Cup victory, a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday that secured a place in the last 16 with a game to spare.

John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another. England's previous high for goals in a World Cup match was set in its 4-2 victory over Germany in 1966 final.

Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot and the third via his heel. He leads the tournament with five goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

England goes into the Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference after conceding a late goal against Panama, which was eliminated after two matches in its World Cup debut.

